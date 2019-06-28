Home

Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
View Map
Jerrold D. "Jerry" Parsons


1939 - 2019
Jerrold D. "Jerry" Parsons Obituary
Jerrold "Jerry" D. Parsons 1939—2019
Jerrold "Jerry" D. Parsons, 79, of Machesney Park passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in his home. Born October 22, 1939, in Mitchell, SD, the son of Frank and Alma (Bauer) Parsons. Employed by Barber-Colman and Pfauter-Maag Cutting Tools for more than 30 years. Longtime member of the Verdi Club where he played Bocce Ball. Jerry was a proud supporter of his grandson's baseball years, attending many of Joey's games with his father, Jason. He loved old-time country music and crossword puzzles. Survivors include his son, Jarett (Michele) Parsons; grandson, Joseph "Joey" Parsons; brother, Jonathon (Judy) Parsons; nieces, Roxane Parsons and Rhonda Parsons; and nephew, Ryan Parsons. Predeceased by his parents; and son, Jason Parsons.
Service at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial in Argyle Scottish Cemetery. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 28 to June 30, 2019
