Jerrold "Jerry" W. Lewig 1943—2019
Jerrold "Jerry" W. Lewig, 75, of Rockford, died in his home August 11, 2019. Born November 21, 1943 in Tyler, Minnesota; son of Wendell L. and Cora L. (Almhjeld) Lewig. Memorial Service will be at 2 pm, Sunday, August 25, 2019 in the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 3829 11th St., Rockford, IL 61109 with a visitation to follow until 5 pm. A private burial of cremated remains will be September 14, 2019 in Balaton, Minnesota. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 7307 N. Alpine Rd, Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019
