Jerry A. Hanna


1944 - 2019
Jerry A. Hanna Obituary
Jerry A. Hanna 1944—2019
Davis Junction, IL – Jerry Alfred Hanna, age 75, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born August 10, 1944 in Kennett, MO the son of Alfred and Thelma (Head) Hanna. He married Patricia Ball on Nov. 2, 1963. Jerry formerly worked for Galger Engineering and Cherry Valley Tool and Machine before becoming owner and operator in 1982 of Roll-Rite Inc. He enjoyed flying, boating, farming, and family. He was predeceased by his parents and an infant son David. He is survived by his wife Patricia, his children; Richard (Kimberlee) Hanna, Robert (Krista) Hanna, Heather (Donald) Wallin, and Russell (Sarah) Hanna, sisters; Dorothy (Robert) Steele and Margaret Lind, 12 grandchildren; Brent, Blake, Hanna, Hope, Harleigh, Jakob, Ryan, Hynlee, Nolan, Samuel, Josephine, and Saylor, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 10:00 am, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at the Kishwaukee Community Church. Burial will be at the Kishwaukee Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church Wed. evening from 5-8 pm. Visit www.farrellhollandgale.com to leave a condolence.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019
