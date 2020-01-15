|
Jerry Gene Swinney November 10 1959—January 10 2020
Jerry was and is a man of God,who truly lived the word. Whom would never cast a stone on anyone,but try and help guide the lost and weary. Always willing to listen and give advice to help those in need,with an understanding smile and hearty laugh he could melt your troubles away. A strong man with a heart and faith of equal size. Enjoyed a peaceful life with his family playing cards,bags, horseshoes, and bad minton. He would light up when his wife and daughters would sing gospel music. Pre deceased by the love of his wife Bonnie.Jerry traveled to his heavenly family on January 10 2020. Those on earth cried. Heaven celebrated his arrival
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020