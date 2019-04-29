|
Jerry J. Zobal 1943—2019
Jerry Joseph Zobal, 75, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born October 3, 1943 in Rockford. Son of Robert Hall and Clara Irene (Larson) Zobal. His career as a Machinist spanned over many years at various local locations most notably at W.F. & John Barnes Company. He found enjoyment in coin collecting, working on cars, drawing, painting, bird and squirrel watching and spending time with friends and family. Survived by his sons, Joseph (Dixie) Zobal, Robert (Sarah) Zobal; grandchildren, Branden Zobal, Danielle Zobal, Justin Zobal, Jessie (Trisha) Zobal; great-grandchildren, Lamarion, Roman, Ryker, Amelia; brother, Ted Zobal. Predeceased by his parents; son, Gregory George Zobal; brother, Thomas Zobal. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 2 at Advantage Funeral Home, 7000 West State St, Rockford. Visitation at 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family to be established at a later date. To share a condolence www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019