Jerry L. Clifton 1940—2019
Jerry L. Clifton, 78, of Rockford, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. Born November 22, 1940, in Osceola, IA, the son of E. Chester and Monta F. (Collins) Clifton. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Guards. Jerry married Linda Groves on July 6, 1968 in Rockford. He worked for Amcore Bank and Pierce Chemical. Jerry was a very involved member of Temple Baptist Church, a member of the Forreston School Board, and actively volunteered in the community. Survived by his wife, Linda; children, William (Juli) Clifton and Paula J. (Shad) Stouffer; grandchildren, Taylor (Cale) Grauer, Brena, Shelby, and Thomas Clifton, and Clayton and Credence Stouffer; great-grandchildren, Collins and Oliver Grauer; and nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; and brothers, Arnold and M. Dwight Clifton.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Temple Baptist Church, 3215 E. State St., Rockford, IL with Reverend Dr. Bill Patterson officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service in the church. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019