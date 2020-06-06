Jesse Allen 1946—2020Pastor Jesse Lee Allen Sr., of Rockford departed this earthly life May 29, 2020. he was born August 14, 1946 in West, Mississippi the son of James and Edna Allen. Pastor Jesse lived in Rockford most of his life coming from West, MS. He married the former Mary Horton June 21, 1968, she preceded him in death. Pastor Jesse was employed as a bus driver and director of transportation services 20 years by the Rockford Head start Program before retiring. He was former member of Deliverance Crusader Church under the leadership of Apostle Arnell Smith; where he served as a Minister and deacon of 10 years. Pastor Jesse served as pastor of Washington Park Christian Church since 1985. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, Third Infantry Division, Old Guard- Home of the Unknown Soldiers. He attended Rockford Public Schools and Illinois Soldiers and Sailors Children's School in Normal, IL .Pastor Jesse, leaves to cherish many loving memories, son, Jesse Allen Jr; eight daughters, Beverly Horton, Victoria (Peter) Groves, Crystal (Lee Jr.) Hicks, Kimberly (Larry) Lyons, Recha (Adegunle Femi) Sofolawe and Rhonda Allen; 20 grandchildren a host of great grand and great great grandchildren; sisters, Peggy Allen and Betty (Richard) Pennie; brother, Ray C. Allen; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends including god daughter, Trinity Rucker.He was predeceased by his parents, wife; two daughters, Janice Merritt, and Valerie Horton; grand daughter, great grandson and two brothers, Elvin and Clifton Allen.Moving visitation will be held 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon June 10, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. Private services will be held 1:00 p.m.