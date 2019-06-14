Home

Jessica Guadalupe Rangel Obituary
Jessica Guadalupe Rangel 1991—2019
Jessica Guadalupe Rangel, 28, of Rockford, died on June 12, 2019. Born on May 2, 1991, in Leon-GTO, Mexico, the daughter of Jesus and Juana (Serrano) Rangel. Survived by her parents, Jesus (Rebecca Hernandez) Rangel; brother, Cas; sister, Emma Erica; grandparents, aunts and uncles, and several cousins. Predeceased by her mother.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2505 School Street, Rockford, with Father Alejandro del Toro officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave. Rockford and at 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to the family. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 14 to June 16, 2019
