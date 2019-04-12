|
|
Jessica Marie Aurand 1986—2019
Aurand - Jessica Aurand age 32 of Lawrenceville, died on Saturday, April 6, 2019. A funeral service will be held 3:00 PM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Pastor Julie Ehlers-King officiating. The interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park. Jessica loved animals, especially her two Chiuahuas Honey & Cuervo. Jessica was a legal assistant with Ghosheh Law Firm. She will will be forever missed. She is survived by her parents, Kevin & Kathy Aurand, Lawrenceville; sisters & brothers-in-law, Kristin & Andrew Copeland, Acworth; Jennifer & Bryce Gardner, Cumming; and numerous other family and friends. Should you wish to make a donation, Jessica walked for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - Great Strides, http://fightcf.cff.org/site/tr/greatstrides/40_Georgia_Atlanta?team_id=84245&pg=team&fr_id-7287 The family will receive friends 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, April 12, 2019 and 12:00 to 3:00 PM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at
Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019