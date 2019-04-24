|
|
Jessica R. Anderson 1967—2019
Jessica R. Anderson, 51, of Rockford, passed away on April 22, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Hospital. She was born September 4, 1967 in Rockford; daughter of Jerome and Jacqueline Anderson. Jessi graduated from East High School, class of 1985, and was an active alumni member, supporter and volunteer. She worked for Winnebago County for 27 years in the Department of Animal Services and in the Supervisor of Assessments office. Jessi's proudest achievement was her daughter, Allie. She was a proud 'cheer mom' selling spirit wear at every game. She was an amazing aunt to her niece, Carley, she always loved her like her own. Jessi was a very kind, loving, fun and generous person who loved all her family and friends. She was a devoted daughter and caretaker for her mother. Jessi enjoyed spending time with her friends and Budlight source, Dusty Boots.
Jessi is survived by her daughter, Alexandra K. Anderson; sister, Joella Anderson; niece, Carley M. Anderson; special friend, Cliff Retzke and pup, Moose.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27th at Dusty Boots Saloon & Eatery, 3907 Broadway, Rockford, IL 61108. Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL is assisting the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019