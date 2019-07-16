|
Jessie Howell 1936—2019
Jessie M. Howell, of Rockford departed this earthly life July 13, 2019 at Rock River Healthcare. He was born August 23, 1936 in Myrtle, Mississippi the son of Curvy and Fannie Howell. Jessie lived in Rockford since 1957 coming from Mississippi. He married the former Mary Ann Smith on July 3, 1982. He was employed 34 years by Olson Aluminum Casting and Mauh Nah Tee See Country Club. Jessie was a member of Greater New Hope MB Church serving as a deacon, superintendent, Sunday School teacher, and wherever he was needed. He attended schools in Mississippi. Jessie leaves many loving memories, his wife, Mary Ann; five daughters, Shelia Edwards, Yolanda Bennett, Carla Fort, Shana Smith, and Jessica (Jauwn) Dawson; five sons, Jerry Howell, Terry (Felicia) Howell, Tyrone Jones, Robert (Claire) Smith, and James (Cheree) Howell; a multitude of grandchildren; and great grandchildren; three sisters, Dovie Marion, Elnora and Katie Howell; brothers, C.L. (Patsy) and Lonzo (Threeth) Howell. He was predeceased by his parents, three brothers, and two sisters and great grandson. Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Greater New Hope MB Church 4615 Auburn Street. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 16 to July 19, 2019