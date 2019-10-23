Home

First Evangelical Free Church
2223 N Mulford Rd
Rockford, IL 61107
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
First Free Church
2223 N. Mulford Rd.
Rockford, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
First Free Church
2223 N. Mulford Rd.
Rockford, IL
Jessie I. Drafahl


1921 - 2019
Jessie I. Drafahl Obituary
Jessie I. Drafahl 1921—2019
Jessie I. Drafahl, beloved Aunt, 98, of Rockford, passed away peacefully and met her Savior on Monday, October 21, 2019. Born October 3, 1921, in Center Township, WI, the daughter of Robert H. and Della I. (Mohns) Drafahl. Graduate of Brodhead High School, Class of 1940. Jessie attended SwedishAmerican school of Nursing. She was a RN for SwedishAmerican Hospital for 25 years and Rockford Area Visiting Nurses for 23 years. Jessie was a member of First Free Church where she was a part of Victory Sunday School, Bereans Sunday School, and volunteered in the office for 20 years. Survived by her sister-in-law, Virginia Drafahl; and nieces and nephews, Bob Drafahl, Lynn (Jerry) Lokken, Patricia (Steve) Binger, Nancy (Ernie) Buetel, Janet (Steve) Gobeli, Susan (Randy) Crooks, Dale Leutenegger, David (Lisa) Leutenegger, Beatrice (Randy) Smith and Eugene Lee. Predeceased by her parents; infant sister, Jeanette; sisters, Beulah Lee and Joan Leutenegger; and brother, Calvin Drafahl.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at First Free Church, 2223 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford with Reverend Bertie Holmgren officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Private family burial in Grove Cemetery, Footville, WI. Memorials may be made to the Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W. State St., Rockford, IL 61102. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
