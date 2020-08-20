Jewett Tyler Mills 1924—2020

Jewett Tyler "Jelly" Mills, 96, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma died Saturday morning, Aug 15, 2020.

Tyler was born to Lillie and Archimades (Kim) Mills on Feb 15, 1924, in Drumright, Oklahoma.

In 1943, Tyler entered the United States Army but in 1944 was injured while stationed in Tennessee.

On Feb 28, 1944, he married Helen (Loveland) of Springfield, Missouri. They were married until her passing on Jun 12, 2011. On Feb 8, 2013 Tyler married Emma Jean (Shaw) of Oklahoma.

Tyler was a long time resident of Rockford, Illinois. In his later years his time was spent between Bartlesville, Oklahoma and Fort Myers, Florida.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge E.F.W., Ellis Lodge No. 0633 in Rockford and was a member of the Cherokee Nation. He was a long-time golfer and was happy to play mini putt when he was no longer able to play the full course.

Survivors include his wife Emma Jean as well as his two granddaughters, Michelle Whitcomb (Douglas) of Fort Myers, Florida., and Meloney Mills of Altamont, Kansas; great-grandchildren Zach Whitcomb, Jonathan Mills, Kristine Weaver and Brandon Meissen; many great-great grandchildren and extended family.

Tyler was preceded in death by his wife Helen, his son Dan and his daughter-in-law Joanne.

He was a very loving, kind person and his presence will be greatly missed by all.

No services are planned at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store