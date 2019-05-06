|
Jill Crow 1951—2019
Jill Annette Dakota Crow's spirit was released on Friday, April 19, 2019; she was surrounded by love. Jill was born on February 6, 1951, in Rockford. She was fiercely devoted to her children and grandchildren. Always a free-sprit, Jill loved nature, making art, playing the piano and guitar, giving unique and heartfelt gifts, and making people laugh and feel special. Jill had a compassionate and sensitive heart for people and animals. An old-soul, she was both wise and intuitive, playful, and full of humor and wonder. She leaves behind her beloved family, children Josh (Laura Miller) Crow and Jessie (Randy) Mermel, grandchildren Sage and Rowan Mermel, honorary grandchildren Chloe Keefe and Daniel Pipes, siblings Jeanie Bennett, Jan Rattner, and Gary (Sondra) Bertrand, her nieces and nephews, her dear friend Ray Schulz, and her dog Sadie. She joins her parents Jeanette and Richmond Bertrand, other beloved family, and many adored pets. A celebration of her life will be held on May 18, 2019, at 1 PM at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 920 3rd Ave. Rockford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, www.ofsds.org. Her ashes will be spread in the north woods by her family's cabin.
