Jill Jehle Wrase 1956—2019
Jill Jehle Wrase, 63; of Rockford passed away peacefully at home on December 25, 2019. Born on February 29, 1956 in Gaylord, Michigan; daughter of Jack and Mary Jane (Hazard) Jehle. She attended Michigan State University and later worked as a paraprofessional at various schools in the Rockford Public School District for over 20 years, retiring in 2017. Jill most recently worked at Flinn Middle School. She married Willam Wrase, Jr. on March 28, 1981, and together they have twin sons, Joshua William (Stefanie) and Charles Kurt (Tracy), who survive her along with grandchildren William and Charly. Jill is also survived by her siblings; Beth (Steve) Sutto of Michigan, Fred (Shaila) Jehle of Michigan, Jim (Mona) Jehle of Michigan, Hoot Campbell of Michigan and Jenny (Paul) Gelhausen of Virginia. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband William Wrase, Jr. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations be given to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Grace Funeral & Cremation Services, 4301 N. Main Street, Rockford. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020