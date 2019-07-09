|
Jim Reif 1928—2019
Milo "Jim" Reif, age 90, passed away on July 6, 2019 at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford. He was born in Cedar Rapids, IA on December 6, 1928 the son of Milo and Elma (Kline) Reif. After school, Jim served his country by joining the US Navy. He married the love of his life, LaVina "Kit" Burnett and they had 72 beautiful years of marriage. Before his retirement, Jim worked as a plant supervisor for Jarvis Engineering before relocating to Byron to work in quality control for Kysor. He is a member of All Saints Lutheran Church in Byron and has been a member of the Masonic Lodge since he was 21 years old. Kit and Jim enjoyed roller skating together and were members of a roller skating club in Rockford. He enjoyed scuba diving and became an instructor. In his spare time, he loved bowling with his family and golfing. He is survived by his loving wife, Kit Reif of Byron; children, Bob (Kara) Reif of Carol Stream, Tom (Debi) Reif of Rockford, Ric Reif of McHenry, and Lynn (Cliff) Thompson of Cecelia, KY; sister in law, Elsie Reif of Byron; 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother, Lee Reif. A Masonic service will be held Saturday July 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Byron Masonic Lodge. A memorial service will be held Saturday July 13, 2019 at 11:30 AM at All Saints Lutheran Church in Byron with Bill Reibel officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Byron Masonic Lodge. To leave an online condolence please visit www.FarrellHollandGale.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 9 to July 11, 2019