Jo Ann D. Olson 1930—2020
Jo Ann D. Olson, 90, of Rockford, passed away Sunday, July 20, 2020. She was born on March 18, 1930 in Rockford to Wilmer and Olga (Thelen) Larson. Jo Ann married Carl Edwin Olson on November 14, 1947 in Rockford. She retired from J.L. Clark Manufacturing.
Survivors include her children, Garry (Katie) Olson of Sacramento, CA, Michele (Bruce) Johnson of Rockford, IL and Dawn Gowan of Orlando, FL; 4 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, husband, brother, Wilbur and sister-in-law, Betty Larson.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.