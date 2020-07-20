1/1
Jo Ann D. Olson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jo Ann D. Olson 1930—2020
Jo Ann D. Olson, 90, of Rockford, passed away Sunday, July 20, 2020. She was born on March 18, 1930 in Rockford to Wilmer and Olga (Thelen) Larson. Jo Ann married Carl Edwin Olson on November 14, 1947 in Rockford. She retired from J.L. Clark Manufacturing.
Survivors include her children, Garry (Katie) Olson of Sacramento, CA, Michele (Bruce) Johnson of Rockford, IL and Dawn Gowan of Orlando, FL; 4 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, husband, brother, Wilbur and sister-in-law, Betty Larson.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved