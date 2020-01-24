|
Jo Ann Hardy Wienrank 1946—2020
Jo Ann Hardy Wienrank, 73, of Belvidere, passed away suddenly on January 21, 2020. Jo Ann was born August 19, 1946 in Sterling, IL; daughter of Jay and Jacqueline (Broulliard) Hardy. She graduated from Belvidere High School and received advanced education at Whitewater, Rock Valley, and Rockford College. She married George Wienrank October 17, 1975 in Belvidere. Jo Ann worked 22 years for Green Giant Co. in accounting and payroll; and then 19 years for the Boone County Council on Aging as a bookkeeper and Administrative Assistant, retiring in 2014. Jo Ann enjoyed children as a 4-H leader for over 20 years and by working with Project Linus donating baby quilts and blankets to Evangelical Covenant Church, OSF hospital, and the Baby Bank. Jo Ann was also active for many years in the Kiwanis Club, Boone County Home-Ec Extension, Boone County Gardeners of America, Flora Grange, and the Keen-Age Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Belvidere Moose Lodge and Sinissippi Quilters. Jo Ann was a very prolific crafter and quilter. She quilted weekly at Sunshine Stitches and the Keen-Age Center. She really enjoyed shop-hopping for fabric all over northern Illinois. Jo Ann's pride and joy was showing her masterpieces at the Boone County Fair for over 40 years. Jo Ann's favorite vacation was going to the Covered Bridge Festival and Turkey Run State Park for 44 years. She enjoyed bird watching and flowers, especially gladiolus and roses.
Jo Ann is survived by her loving husband George, brothers James (Leslie) Hardy of Garden Prairie and John Hardy of Belvidere. Nieces Jessica Hardy Kasper of Poplar Grove and Emily Hardy of Garden Prairie; brothers-in-law Thomas Wienrank of Lincolnton, NC, William Wienrank of Lilse, IL, Kenneth Wienrank of Gilman, IL, Richard Wienrank of Winston, GA, and Charles Wienrank of Springfield, IL; sisters-in-law Deb Wienrank of Watseka, IL, Pam Trumble of Rochester, WA, and Barb Leydens of Gilman, IL; and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, and unconditional love cats Muffin and Toby, and faithful dogs Jeff and Jenny.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date and will be announced at that time. Cremation rites have been accorded. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 712 Windsor Road, Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020