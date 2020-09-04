Jo Ann Reichenbach 1938—2020
Jo Ann Reichenbach, 82 of Rockford, IL, passed away Sunday, August 31. She was born in Dixon, IL on January 27, 1938 to Rudolph and Jeanette (Stralow) Wells. Jo Ann was a long time member of the Cathedral of St. Peter. She loved to spend time with her family. Jo Ann was a Realtor with Gambino Realtors for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Orville; daughter, Patricia (David) Marston; grandchildren, Courtney, Kristina, Tricia, Kara, Heidi, Cody and Brendon; 7 great grandchildren with another on the way; brother, Wayne (Glenda) Wells, and best friend, Ginny Meyers. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Reichenbach, and brother Earl Wells.
Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
.