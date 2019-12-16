|
|
Joan E. Olson - Greenberg 1951—2019
Joan E. Olson - Greenberg, 68, of Rockford, formerly of Kirkland, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 heading to Heaven to again be with the love of her life, Jeffrey Greenberg, who she met at their 5-year class reunion. Born March 21, 1951, in Rockford, the daughter of John Peter Olson and Barbara A. Webbles Olson. Graduated from Guilford High School in 1969 and graduated from Western Illinois University in 3 years. They were married in a field in Germany next to a castle at the head of the Rhine River. She began her career in Juvenile Probation in Boone County. She then transferred to Winnebago County where she became the first Senior Probation Officer. She then supervised the Foster Care Program and then became the Intake Supervisor. From there she went on to become the Field Unit Supervisor. After 32 years on the job, she retired in 2006 and she and Jeffrey continued on having many adventures. She was a life time member of the Board of The Barbara Olson Center of Hope, served on the Youth Services Network Board, and the Center for Learning in Retirement Board. Joan also donated 16 gallons plus of blood to the Northern Illinois Blood Bank. Joan is survived by two loving sisters, Christine Olson and Lynn Delacey; two nieces, Christine (Chad) Landuyt and their three children, Cain, Case, and Charlie and Jennifer (Scott) Struck and their three children, Luke, Lacey Lillie; and sister-in-law, Pam Barton, a dear sweet "sister". She is predeceased by her husband, Jeffrey; her parents; grandparents; and many many oh so loved "puppies".
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford with Reverend Dan Herman of the Old Stone Church officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 1:45 pm prior to the service. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Barbara Olson Center of Hope, 3206 N. Central Ave., Rockford, IL 61101. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019