Joan E. Pauler 1929—2019
Joan E. (Harnish) Pauler, 90, of Stevensville, MI, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on May 17, 2019. Joan was born April 21, 1929, on the kitchen table of her home in Rockford, IL, the youngest of seven children born to Emma and Earl Harnish. She graduated from Rockford East High School in 1947. Joan worked as a legal secretary in Rockford until she met the love of her life, Charles (Chuck) John Pauler. On June, 21, 1952, they were married and moved to Freeport, IL. Joan managed a loving home and raised five children as the family moved to several different Whirlpool Corporation locations during Chuck's career. Joan and Chuck were married for 58 years until he preceded her in death on November 7, 2010. Joan enjoyed reading novels, traveling on family vacations and exploring Europe and North America with Chuck after his retirement. She also loved to watch Notre Dame Football and Wheel of Fortune, to pamper her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and to worship at her church. You knew that Joan was ill if she ever missed weekend Mass or her weekly hair appointment with her dear friend and hairdresser Kathy Thibeault, who was like another daughter to her. Joan often told her children; "Your Daddy gave me everything that I ever wanted in life when he gave me you kids". Every day her life was devoted to raising her children and that devotion continued even up to her 90th year. She shared her loving, caring spirit with everyone she met and she will be deeply missed by all who loved her, including her housekeeper/friend, Vicki Edge. Joan is survived by her five children: Debra (Rick) Fantini of Denver, CO, Charles T. Pauler of Midland, MI, Christine Conner of Stevensville, MI, Mary (Jim) Gast of Bridgman, MI, and Theresa Cecil of St. Joseph, MI; sister, Marion DuPlain (age 96) of Tucson, AZ.; ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews in Illinois, Arizona and Wisconsin. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tues., May 21, at 10 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 211 Church St., St. Joseph with Father Robert Creagan officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Bluff Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Mon., May 20, from 5 PM until 7 PM, with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 PM at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Rd, St. Joseph. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Those leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 18 to May 20, 2019