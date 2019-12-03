Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Presbyterian Church
5403 N. 2nd St
Loves Park, IL
1937 - 2019
Joan Keener, 82, of Rockford, IL, went to be with her savior on November 17, 2019. Joan was born to Christian and John Noble in Chicago,She worked at the Pacific Garden Mission and obtained a license from broadcast school with the intent to serve in Christian radio. Joan was an AWANA leader from its very first days and started the Kids' Klub at Bethany Presbyterian Church. She published three children's books, one book for adults, and hundreds of articles.
Joan joined her husband of nearly 50 years, Hubert Lee Keener (90), who went to be with his savior on August 14, 2019. Together they had four children. Karen of Dunlap, TN, Kristina of Freeport, IL, John Hubert who's with them in heaven, and Hubert James (Jim) of Loves Park, IL. Joan will be missed by many, including her 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grand children. Please join us for Joan's home going celebration this coming Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 5403 N. 2nd St., Loves Park, IL. In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Bethany Presbyterian Church.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
