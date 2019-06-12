|
Joan M. Bumphrey 1933—2019
Joan Mary (Evans) Bumphrey, 85, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday, June 9, 2019, after a long battle with dementia.
Joan was born December 16, 1933, in Melton, England, daughter of Harold Owen and Christabel (Burrows) Evans. She started school at age 5, attending Woodbridge Primary School until she completed her schooling at age 15. Joan started working at 11 years old, doing housework for wealthy families. Joan enjoyed her household work for the families but especially loved watching the families' children. She was nearly 6 years old when WWII started and had a tremendous impact on daily life. Joan carried a gas mask to school each day and was running to an air raid shelter with a friend when they were shot at by German aircraft, just narrowly escaping. Joan married Kenneth Ray Bumphrey on April 28, 1956. She became a full-time wife and mother with 5 children. Joan enjoyed knitting, cooking, sewing, crafts, and home decorating. She will be dearly missed.
Those left to honor Joan's memory include her sister, Daphne Evans; brother, Richard Evans; her 5 children, Sharon Hatfield, Deanna Fleming, Mark (Robin) Bumphrey, Alan (Gina) Bumphrey and Christina (Mark) Castronovo; grandchildren, Rachel (Erik) Johnson, Ryan (Sherry) Hatfield, Renee (Eric) Cupp, Adam (Christina) Fleming, Nathan (Abby Mohaupt) Fleming, Ian (Kaity) Bumphrey, Paige (Jose) Bumphrey-Gomez, Paul and Catalina Bumphrey, and Isabella, Olivia and Sophia Castronovo; great-grandchildren, Erica and Reese Cupp, Evan and Lauren Johnson, Owen, Ethan and Oliver Fleming, and Kya Bumphrey; Judy Raney, her lifelong Best Friend and her Husband Johnny Raney. She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Kenneth Bumphrey, and infant daughter, Susan Carol.
The Family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Anam Care Alzheimer & Dementia Home. Joan spent the last 3+ years of her life living there. Joan considered this her home and the staff there her family. The care and love Joan received was a blessing to not only her, but her family. They would also like to thank Serenity Hospice for their loving and compassionate care at the end of her life.
A memorial visitation will be from 2 – 4 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Cremation rites will be accorded and a private family service will be at a later time.
