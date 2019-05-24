|
|
Joan M. Garrett 1938—2019
Joan M. Garrett, 80, of Rockford, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 19, 2019 after an extended illness. Born May 31, 1938 in Elkhorn, WI; to Hubert and Katherine Olson. Her grandparents, Fred and Winifred Eifer, adopted and raised her. She married R. Royce Garrett on July 14, 1956 in Cherry Valley, IL.
A graduate of East High School; she was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church.
She enjoyed sewing, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Greg (Mary) Garrett and Gina (Kevin) Wiegmann; grandchildren, Drs. Kayla and Kevin Renner, Dr. Adam Wiegmann, Megan and Zachary Garrett; great-grandchildren, Carson and Morgan Renner and Sora Garrett; sister, Elaine (Elyden) Endl; brother, Dale (Kris) Olson; half-brother, Rick (Denise) Thomssen; brother-in-law, Dick Beringer; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and grandparents; sister, Delores Beringer and her brother, Fred Olson.
Special thanks to Ulzii Danzansuren, Northern Illinois Hospice and the staff of Cherryvale Place.
Funeral Mass, 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church, 6254 Valley Knoll Drive, Rockford. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Burial in Cherry Valley Cemetery, Cherry Valley. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Northern Illinois Hospice or . Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 24 to May 26, 2019