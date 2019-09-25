Home

Joan M. Raschke Obituary
Joan M. Raschke 1936—2019
Joan M. Raschke, 82, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019. Born September 26, 1936 in Chilton, WI. Daughter of Henry and Ethel (Helmke) Schmahl. United in marriage to Ronald Raschke on April 23, 1960. He preceded her in death on June 21, 2013. She was a beautician by trade and homemaker by choice. Former member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Joan found great enjoyment in traveling, needlepoint and sewing, shopping and above all anytime spent with her family. Survived by her children, Nancy (Eric) Deichstetter, Paula (Rick) Lind, Diane (Vince) Zammuto, and Greg (Donna) Raschke; grandchildren; Kurt (Cara), Kirstin, Kaley and Kim Deichstetter; Monica and Anthony (Kelsey) Lind; Jon (Carly) Szleszinski; Peter, Nick and Sam Zammuto; Anna and Karen Raschke; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Amelia and one on the way; sister, Ruth (Jim); special aunt, Bev (Wayne), sister-in-law, Donna (Gordon). Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 28 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Visitation at 1 p.m. until time of service. Entombment following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019
