Joan Marie (Ralston) Duchon 1922—2020
A Great, Fun, Mom, Wife, Grandmother, Friend
A great mom, wife, (great)grandmother, friend, and all around fun person, Joan Marie (Ralston) Duchon passed from this life Sunday morning January 26, 2020 in Skokie, IL. where she lived after moving from Rockford/Loves Park in 2017.
Joan was born February 17, 1922 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of John Stanley Ralston and Johanna (Nolan) Ralston, both of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Dr. Method (Matt) Duchon, and her close friend and companion Dr. Robert Heerens. Her brothers Jim Ralston and Jack Ralston also preceded her.
She is survived by her three children Dennis (Donde Plowman) of Knoxville, TN, Method (Roberta) Duchon of Pepper Pike, OH, and Jane Adler (Steve) of Wilmette, IL. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Carl Adler of Berkeley, CA, Sam Adler of San Francisco, CA, Gwen Duchon (Phil Palmer) of Santa Barbara, CA, and Scott (Meredith) Duchon of New York City. She is survived by three great-grandchildren: Aurora Joan Palmer, Eva Duchon, and James Duchon.
Joan was a proud veteran of WWII, having served as a nurse in the Navy. She met her husband Method in the Navy, and they moved to Rockford, IL in 1951 where he practiced ophthalmology. She got her children going, then started attending Rockford College in 1961 where she was 20+ years older than the other students. She graduated in 1965, and later earned a Master's Degree in Special Education at Northern Illinois University. She worked at the Children's Development Center, and then managed her husband's office. Not keen on retirement she returned to work at the Rockford Register Star at the age of 72, and worked there 15 years. Her children liked to think that she was the Gannett Company's oldest employee.
She loved the horse races, and developed an enviable reputation for the success of her annual Kentucky Derby picks. She loved her pets, a long line of toy Poodles, although she once got out of her lane with a pair of wild Schipperkes. But getting out of her lane was ok with Joan. She was an optimistic, resilient person, open to new experiences. We have been blessed with Joan in our lives, and we will miss her.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020