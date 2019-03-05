|
Joan P. Gaines 1930—2019
Joan P. Gaines, 88, of Rockford, passed away peacefully February 28, 2019 at Presence St. Anne Center. Born July 28, 1930 in Rockford; daughter of Richard and Catherine (Cecila) Carey. She married Robert A. Gaines May 17, 1952 in Rockford.
She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church.
Joan, an avid Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed playing cards, traveling, gardening, as long as she didn't have to leave her back deck, feeding squirrels, family gatherings and spoiling her granddaughter and great-granddaughter.
Survivors include her son, Robert A. Gaines Jr.; granddaughter, Jessica (Devin) Gaines; great-granddaughter, Avicenna French-Gaines; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, Mary Meehan, Beverly Roose and Joy Branney; brothers, Charles and Richard Carey.
Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Edward Catholic Church, 3004 11th Street, Rockford. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Winnebago. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Edward Church or the . Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019