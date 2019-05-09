|
Joan Shirley Jacquin 1934—2019
In Loving Memory of our Mom
Joan Shirley Jacquin August 2, 1934- May 4, 2019
Joan S. Jacquin, 84, of Rockford, IL, passed away on May 4, 2019. She was born on August 2, 1934 in Buffalo, NY, to George and Annie McSherry. She married her loving husband, Jerome, on July 16, 1955 in Buffalo, NY. They made their home in Wheaton, IL, where she worked for the Wheaton School District. They moved to Punta Gorda, FL in 1997 and resided there until they moved back to Illinois in February, 2018 to be closer to their family.
Joan was an avid bowler and loved to knit, but above all she loved spending time with her family. One of her greatest joys was spending her summers surrounded by her family and friends at Illinois Turner Camp. Joan is survived by her husband, Jerome, Rockford, IL; daughter, Kim (Tim) Brooks, Belvidere, IL; daughter-in-law, Dyan (Michael) Bryskier, Palatine, IL; sister Louise Pascell, Rushford, NY; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews as well as other beloved friends and family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Phyllis, Brother Ed, and beloved son Jerome T. Jacquin.
She is loved by all and will be missed by many.
There will be a Celebration of Life starting at 3pm on July 21, 2019, at:
Illinois Turner Camp
Algonquin, IL
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 9 to May 11, 2019