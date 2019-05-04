Home

Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
815-623-7553
Joan T. Moore

Joan T. Moore Obituary
Joan T. Moore 1956—2019
Joan T. Moore, 62, of South Beloit, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was born on May 24, 1956 in Houghton, MI to Matthias and Florence (Kraft) Manderfield.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main St., Roscoe, Illinois 61073. To view the full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 4 to May 7, 2019
