JoAnn A. Betts 1937—2020
JoAnn A. Betts, 83, passed away on Spetember 22, 20202. Born on April 19, 1937 in Rockford, Illinois the only daughter to Theodore and Josephine (Dieci) Michels. A graduate of East High School in 1955 she went on to marry Roger Martin and have three daughters. She worked for Dr. Roland Sanders and William Slinger as their medical assistant, as well as working for Blue Cross as the Supervisor of Claims until retiring in 2000 after twenty years. On September 8, 1988 she married Wayne Betts in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was a member of the Sandy Hollow's Woman's Golf League, Business Woman's 9 Home Golf League, Tuesdays Ingersoll 18 holers, and Sinnissippi 49rs Golf League. She was an avid gardener, a member of the Council of Rockford Gardeners Inc. for many years as well as a part of the Harmony Club, Moose Club and an avid bowler. She will be missed by those who loved her most, her daughters Julie Schwenk, Lynn Martin, and Susan (Bruce) Martin; her grandchildren Eric, Taylor, Andrea, Ashley, Holly, and Samantha; her great grandchildren Elliot, Oliver, August, Mandie and Brighton. A special mention to Roger Martin and Victoria Propp for the love and understanding they provided and a special thank you to Serenity Hospice and Generations Nursing Home for the care and support they gave to JoAnn. She was predeceased by her husband of fifteen years, Wayne, her parents and her grandson Zachary. There will be a visitation for JoAnn on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 1860 A. Mulford Road, Rockford, Illinois 61108. A private family burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to establish at a later date. To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com