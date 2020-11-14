1/1
JoAnn Anderson
JoAnn Anderson 1949—2020
JoAnn Anderson, 71, passed away at her home with her family by her side on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born March 9, 1949 in Simon West Virginia to Edward Lowery and Stella Hall Lowery Reek. She married Ray Anderson on September 6, 1968 in Woodstock IL. As well as raising her family JoAnn worked at Camcar in Rockford IL, Motorola in Harvard IL, and Minarik in South Beloit. Family was the most important thing to JoAnn and she loved spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Ray; daughters: Diane (Rick) Mayberry of Machesney Park IL and Debra Anderson of Poplar Grove IL; brothers William and Jack Lowery; grandchildren: Tricia Graham, Katrina Graham, Breann Mayberry, Caitlin Mayberry.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ed and Stella; brother: Edward Lowery Jr.
Due to current restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences can be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
