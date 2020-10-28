JoAnn Bergen 1929—2020JoAnn Bergen, 91, of Belvidere, IL died peacefully in Northwoods Care Centre on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was born in Shelbyville, IN on Saturday, July 6, 1929, to the late Francis and Bernice (Tippin) Letts. JoAnn graduated from Vinton High School in 1947. She received a Practical Nursing certificate in 1953. On Sunday, October 5, 1947, she married Vernon Bergen, where they resided in Vinton, IA. In 1960, they moved to Belvidere. JoAnn was the owner/operator of Bergen's Fashions (Belvidere) and Village Vogue (Rockford). JoAnn was a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church in Belvidere. She was active in the Zonta Club and Belvidere Chamber of Commerce. She is credited with starting the long running Oktoberfest celebration in Belvidere each fall. She is survived by her daughter Vicki (Todd) Trieloff of Poplar Grove, IL; grandchildren, Michael (Kristen) Trieloff of Park Ridge, IL, Matthew (Susie) Trieloff of Rockford, IL; great-grandchildren, Sofia, Ella, and Kaitlyn Trieloff. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Bernice; husband, Vernon; sister, Judy Price. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Belvidere, IL. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will be in Highland Garden of Memories in Belvidere, IL. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name.