Joann Pearson 1934—2020
Joann Therese Pearson
1934-2020
Joann Therese Pearson 85, of Rockford, Illinois and formerly of Erie, Pennsylvania, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 2, 2020 and was surrounded by family at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center in Rockford, IL. She was a woman of courage and strength much greater than our own. She loved her family so much and will always be remembered for her selfless acts as she was always caring for others whether it be family, friends, or complete strangers. She did an amazing job raising five children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also took care of her husband who suffered with Alzheimer's for ten years, as well as her mother-in-law and her parents. She was a caregiver who was honored to help and never thought of it as a burden. She always did acts of service for others and volunteered at St. Mary's in Erie and Fairhaven in Rockford. Joann was so sweet towards others that her lifelong nickname was "Honey." She was a gentle spirit who loved being happy and always had a positive outlook on life. On top of all that, she was humble in every way, a devout Catholic and loved the Lord and people, but children always held a special place in her heart. When anyone in the family had a child, she was always there to lend a helping hand. When her son Jim (Amy) had 3 girls, she was on the front lines helping to watch, change diapers, pray with them, or go on walks. You could always count on grandma to be there. When Steve's son Brett, was in a car accident and had to stay home to recover, grandma was there making him lunch and spent the day with him until mom and dad came home from work. These are only a couple situations that come to mind. We could go on and on about her selfless acts of service. Anyone that met her quickly became kindred spirits. She was able to model her humble acts of love for the rest of us. Mom was polite, witty, and never complained. Qualities we will hold near and dear to us forever.
Joann had many hobbies: family, volunteering, helping others in need, playing the piano, bowling, fishing, driving through Rock Cut State Park, crocheting, knitting, puzzles, playing Bingo, doing word searches, and spreading love to everyone she crossed paths with. She's also known for her one liners: "You got wheels?" "You're a good driver!" "Thank you so much, I really appreciate it!" "We have a situation!" and many more that would cause everyone to burst out in laughter. Joann was a member of St. Bridget's Roman Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Avenue, Loves Park, IL. We are grateful to the church for visiting mom weekly. Both the volunteers and mom looked forward to these visits.
Survivors include, her children: Suzanne Pearson, Steve (Jane) Pearson, Jim (Amy) Pearson, and Mary (Brian) Kluck, sisters: RoseMarie Ropelewski and Patricia Allerton of Canada, 12 grandchildren: Danielle (Danny) Smith, Alex (Amanda) Carlson, Charley Carlson, Melanie Schroeder, Brett (Dan) Whitcomb, Becky (Brad) Bruun, Jake (Brooke) Billeter, Courtney (John) Bednarczyk, Hannah Carlson, Andrea, Renee, and Jasmin Pearson, and 11 great grandchildren: Madison, Danny, and Jersey Smith, Aidyn Carlson, Dakota and Steven Carlson, Briggs, Bernadette, and Bradley Billeter, Alexander Bednarczyk, and Cecilia Bruun. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Clara Amann, husband, Robert S. Pearson, brother-in-law Danny Ropelewski, daughter-in-law Mary (Steve) Pearson, daughter and son-in-law, Arlene and Steve Carlson, and brother and sister-in-law, Norbert and Dollie Amann.
We would like to thank the staff at Fairhaven for their exceptional love, care, and support given to mom over the years. Fairhaven was her family, and many referred to mom as their "favorite!" She was loved by the staff and residents, many of which became her friends. Therefore, memorial contributions can be made to Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center, 3470 North Alpine Road, Rockford, Illinois, 61114. We would also like to thank Heartland Hospice for helping us on mom's journey those last couple of weeks.
In accordance with the CDC guidelines restricting public gatherings and funeral services, a celebration of life will take place in the future.
Any arrangements have been made by Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Road, Erie, Pennsylvania 16504.
