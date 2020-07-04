Joanna "Jo" Scalise 1936—2020
Beloved Aunt
Joanna Ruth Scalise, 84 slipped into the arms of her savior at 4:54 pm Saturday, June 27, 2020 while surrounded by nieces.
She was a proud second-generation immigrant from Italy who was born on May 30,1936 in Chicago, IL. She spent the majority of her life in Elmwood Park.
Joanna achieved her A.A. from Triton College, and then went on to attain her B.A. in education from Loyola Chicago. Later into her teaching career, she received her MA in special education from Northwestern University.
She served the majority of her teaching career in the Leyden, IL School District as a second-grade special education teacher. She had a true passion for special education and the children that she taught.
After her retirement in 2000 she moved to Winnebago, IL to be closer to her family. She loved her small-town home and her many friends from Winnebago.
She was a lover of Italian food, reading, table games, and serving her Lord Jesus Christ. She also enjoyed the art of Thomas Kincade because you could always find a source of light somewhere in the painting. Joanna will always be remembered as a source of light for her family by her nieces. She was a loving, generous, smart, humorous, and charitable devoted Christian, who exemplified the Lord's love with everyone she met.
She will be sorely missed and is survived by her sister-in-law Bobbie Scalise, Nieces, Deb (Stan) Maligranda; Deanne Nelson; Dawne (David Shultz) Scalise; and Darcey Trotter.
Also surviving are grand nieces and nephews, Cara Davis, Caitlyn (Rob) Brooks, Bethany Nelson, Heather (David) Reed, Kyle Nelson, Erin Nelson, London Scalise Shultz, Andrew Trotter, and Sydney Trotter. Three great-grand nieces and nephews, and many beloved cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, July 11, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Machesney Park,718 Harlem Road, Machesney Park. Luncheon to follow. Face masks are encouraged, not required. In lieu of flowers, her family is asking for memorials in her honor to SpecialOlympics.org