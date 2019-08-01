|
Joanne Ball 1943—2019
Joanne S. Ball, 76, died in Butte, Montana surrounded by her loving family as she peacefully passed away. She was born on April 25th, 1943 in Belvidere, Illinois, to Byron and Dorris St. John. She graduated from Belvidere High School before Joanne met the love of her life, Douglas Ball, and they were blessed with 2 children, Kevin and Zoa Lynne. They spent over two decades together before Douglas passed away.
Joanne spent her life helping others as a certified nursing assistant. She also enjoyed crochet and playing bingo with her friends. She belonged to the First United Methodist Church of Mesa, Arizona.
Joanne is survived by her children, Kevin (Jessica) Ball and Zoa Lynne (Jesse Jr.) Haacke; siblings, Judith (David) Peterson and Jay (June) St. John; grandchildren, Jesse Lee (Tesla) Ball, Jonathan Ball, Joseph Haacke, Derek Ball, Mackenzie Ball, and Logan Ball; great-grandchildren, Kyland Ball and Roxas Ball; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Ball, father, Byron Butler St. John, mother Dorris St. John, and brother, Byron Benjamin St. John.
Memorial Service to be held on August 11, 2019 at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Belvidere, IL .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2019