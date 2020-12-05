JoAnne Carol Emry 1931—2020JoAnne Carol Emry of Belvidere, IL was born on a farm near Newcastle, Nebraska on November 5, 1931. She passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday, December 3rd. Her parents were Harvey and Lena (Jensen) Rahn. She had a sister, Marilyn. She attended a one-room country school through 8th Grade. JoAnne graduated from Newcastle High School at the age of 16 in 1948. She was valedictorian of her class. She attended Wayne State College (Nebraska) and earned her Teaching Certificate. She taught in Maskell, NE and Second Grade in Norfolk, NE.She married Warren Emry on May 26, 1954 in Newcastle. Her teaching career followed her husband's career. JoAnne taught Kindergarten in Lynch, NE; Second Grade in Emerson, NE and Sixth Grade in Anthon, IA.With the arrival of their first child, JoAnne retired from teaching and devoted her life to home and family. She became involved in Church related activities, She has served as President of United Methodist Women in Onawa, Iowa and Belvidere, IL. JoAnne served as Christian Education Director at United Methodist Church in Belvidere for ten years.In 1987 she started working at Ida Public Library, mostly in the Audio/Visual department where she stayed for ten years. Upon retirement she and Warren travel extensively, having visited all fifty states and seventeen foreign countries. JoAnne enjoyed bowling, golfing and spending time with her family, grandchildren and grand-dogs. She enjoyed making ceramic figures to decorate the home and yard.She was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2002. She courageously lived with this degenerative disease for 18 years. Throughout this time she maintained a positive attitude. She is pre-deceased by her parents and her sister. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, three daughters, Rhonda Emry (Bill Russell) of Ankeny,IA; Deb Emry (Chris Murdoch) of Winnetka, IL, and Sandra Emry (Mark Schraiber) of Owatonna, MN., five grandchildren: McKenzie Murdoch of Chicago, Andrew Murdoch of Chicago, Megan Murdoch, Erin Murdoch and Alexa Emry.A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.