Joanne E. Crumrine
Joanne E. Crumrine 1936—2020
Joanne E. Kuehne Crumrine, 84, of Rockton passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born March 8, 1936, in Little Falls, MN, daughter of Fred and Adella "Della" (Buehrer) Besemann. Retired from Concordia Lutheran School. Concordia Lutheran Church in Machesney Park was her spiritual home for over 60 years. Member of the Ladies Aid. She enjoyed bowling with her friends on the Park Lanes Couples League and Park Bowl Women's League in Loves Park. Member of Blackhawk Field Archery Club. Married Ralph H. Kuehne on October 23, 1955, in Swanville, MN. Married Lawrence Crumrine on July 27, 1997, in Machesney Park. Survivors include her daughters, Peggy (Robert) Hartsock and Lori (Jack) Leach; son, Larry (Mindy) Kuehne; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Koenig; sister-in-law, Nora Besemann; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; both husbands; daughter, Ava Jo Niggemann; brothers, Richard Besemann, Harvey (Marian) Besemann and Cyril Besemann; sister, Helen Unger.
Service at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from noon to service time. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
