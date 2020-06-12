Joanne L. Nelson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne L. Nelson 1930—2020
Joanne L. Nelson, 89, of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born on July 24, 1930 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Louise and John Colombo. She married Norman Nelson on May 20, 1957, in Ottawa, IL; he predeceased her on September 24, 2014. She worked over 20 years at S. Alpine Beef-A-Roo. Graduated from Muldoon High School. Survived by her children; Susan (Randy) Frye, Laura Peterson, Patrick (Jenny) Schroeder, Sharon (Fred) Semple, Debbie Wieland, Barbara (William) Olson, Margaret (Kurt) Gilmore-Mesdeg, Mary (Ken) Perkins, Norm (Michelle) Nelson Jr.; and step-children, Larry (Debbie) Bogdonas, Vickie (Walt) Kirkaldie, Lee (Joy) Bogdonas, Dennis (Cindy) Bogdonas; daughters-in-law; Lindy Schroeder and Debbie Schroeder; 30 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and niece, Barbara Lunnon. Predeceased by her parents; sister; brother; sons, John Schroeder, Dennis Schroeder; and son-in-law, Jack Peterson.
Services will be held at a later date. Family would like to thank OSF Hospice for all their love and care. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL 61103
815-963-6521
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved