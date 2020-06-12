Joanne L. Nelson 1930—2020
Joanne L. Nelson, 89, of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born on July 24, 1930 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Louise and John Colombo. She married Norman Nelson on May 20, 1957, in Ottawa, IL; he predeceased her on September 24, 2014. She worked over 20 years at S. Alpine Beef-A-Roo. Graduated from Muldoon High School. Survived by her children; Susan (Randy) Frye, Laura Peterson, Patrick (Jenny) Schroeder, Sharon (Fred) Semple, Debbie Wieland, Barbara (William) Olson, Margaret (Kurt) Gilmore-Mesdeg, Mary (Ken) Perkins, Norm (Michelle) Nelson Jr.; and step-children, Larry (Debbie) Bogdonas, Vickie (Walt) Kirkaldie, Lee (Joy) Bogdonas, Dennis (Cindy) Bogdonas; daughters-in-law; Lindy Schroeder and Debbie Schroeder; 30 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and niece, Barbara Lunnon. Predeceased by her parents; sister; brother; sons, John Schroeder, Dennis Schroeder; and son-in-law, Jack Peterson.
Services will be held at a later date. Family would like to thank OSF Hospice for all their love and care. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Joanne L. Nelson, 89, of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born on July 24, 1930 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Louise and John Colombo. She married Norman Nelson on May 20, 1957, in Ottawa, IL; he predeceased her on September 24, 2014. She worked over 20 years at S. Alpine Beef-A-Roo. Graduated from Muldoon High School. Survived by her children; Susan (Randy) Frye, Laura Peterson, Patrick (Jenny) Schroeder, Sharon (Fred) Semple, Debbie Wieland, Barbara (William) Olson, Margaret (Kurt) Gilmore-Mesdeg, Mary (Ken) Perkins, Norm (Michelle) Nelson Jr.; and step-children, Larry (Debbie) Bogdonas, Vickie (Walt) Kirkaldie, Lee (Joy) Bogdonas, Dennis (Cindy) Bogdonas; daughters-in-law; Lindy Schroeder and Debbie Schroeder; 30 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and niece, Barbara Lunnon. Predeceased by her parents; sister; brother; sons, John Schroeder, Dennis Schroeder; and son-in-law, Jack Peterson.
Services will be held at a later date. Family would like to thank OSF Hospice for all their love and care. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.