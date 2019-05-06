|
|
JoAnne L. Panther 1928—2019
JoAnne L. Panther, 91, of Loves Park, IL, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, May 4, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Hospital. JoAnne was born February 15, 1928 in Atkinson, IL, the daughter of John and Alma (Catour) Tacey. She married the love of her life, Louis C. Panther on February 7, 1948. JoAnne was a faithful member of St. Bridget's Catholic Church for 66 years, where she served on the St. Teresa's Society. She was a member of G-Pac Senior Center of Loves Park. JoAnne enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, dancing, and playing the piano. She loved traveling and gardening. Above of all, she adored caring for her grandchildren.
JoAnne is loved and missed by her children, Diane (Bill Howey) Panther, Carolyn (Wolfram) Meingast, Paul (Mary) Panther, and Robert (Jane) Panther; her grandchildren, Karl, Christa, and Peter Meingast, Benjamin and Joseph Panther, Jim, Ellen, Elizabeth and Celia Panther; her brother, William (Carol) Tacey. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Louis, her son, Michael John Panther (survived by his wife, Patty Shallcross), and her grandson, Jonathan Panther, as well as siblings, Jack Tacey, Shirley Bush, and Vincent Tacey.
A funeral mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave, Loves Park, IL 61111. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. To share a condolence, please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 6 to May 8, 2019