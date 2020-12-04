Joanne Laurel Ward 1935—2020
Joanne Laurel Ward, 85, of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born April 4, 1935, in Milwaukee,WI, the daughter of Ray L. and Ethel (Zickert) Capman. Joanne married Edgar D. Ward on November 26, 1955. He predeceased her on January 16, 1983. She enjoyed crocheting, painting, reading, cooking and animals. Survived by her children, Cathy Schoenrock, Christopher (Loretta) Ward, & Clifford Ward; grandchildren, Vanessa (Cody) Saunders, Veronica (Nick) Schoenrock, Jason (Jennifer) Ward, Teresa (Josh) Fillers, Jared (Samantha) Ward, Joe (Breanna) Ward, and Jamie & Grace Ward; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Shane, Jaxxon, Emmalyn, Canyon, Lillian, Katelyn, Pearl, & Gavin; and dog, Twiggy. Also predeceased by her granddaughter, Valarie Schoenrock.
Private graveside services will be held in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Rocvale Children's Home, 4450 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com