Joanne Lee Salisbury 1932—2020
Joanne Lee Salisbury, 87, of Rockford IL passed away on Sunday June 7, 2020 at Morning Star Village in Rockford IL. The daughter of the late Letha Springer, she was born on Monday. September 26, 1932 in Loves Park IL. She married the love of her life Claude Salisbury on October 16, 1952 in Rockford IL. Grandma Tiffy/ Nonnie Joanne enjoyed taking care of her 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Her second passion was bookkeeping working up to the young age of 85 for many Rockford lawyers. A former member of Court Street Methodist Church, she loved singing in the choir and playing the piano. She is survived and will be missed by: her sons, Jeff (Bernie) and Chuck (Gerri) daughter in law Patti Keating; 8 grandchildren and their families; Erin (Jason) Chris (Shannon), Mandy (Aaron), Justin, Jared, Michael, Scott, Samantha; 9 great-grandchildren; Tatianna, Trevor, Plum, Kaylee, Jaidyn, Crawford, Olivia, Julia, and Gillian, her sister, Sally Larson; sister in laws Ruth Burrick and Dr. Jane Salisbury, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Claude; son, Jim Salisbury, mother, Letha Springer, father, Frank Springer, brother, Frank Springer Jr, brother-in-law, Eli Burrick; aunt Josephine Taylor; uncle, Larry Taylor; sister-in-law, Kay Springer; sister, Thelma Clayburg; brother in law, Bob Clayburg;sister, Grace Picavet; brother in law Barney Picavet; brother in law, Dr. Alvin Salisbury Jr; nephew, Stephen Picavet; brother in law Jerry Larson; nephew, Eli Burrick, and great nephew Mike Burrick.
A limited walk thru visitation will be held Saturday 6/13 at 9am ending promptly at 10am at Sunset Funeral Home. Located at 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park IL 61115. Funeral services will be private to family. A live streamed funeral service will be made available Saturday 6/13 at 10 am at https://www.facebook.com/SunsetFuneralHomeIL/
In lieu of flowers donations in memory to Joanne to OSF Hospice or the Rockford Rescue Mission.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.