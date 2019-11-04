|
|
Joanne Louise Hanson 1927—2019
JoAnne Louise Hall Hanson, 92, died on Saturday, November 2, 2019
JoAnne was born in Rockford Illinois on March 10, 1927. She was the third daughter of George D. and Grace (Etzold) Hall. JoAnne grew up in Rockford, graduating from West High School and Beloit College with majors in English and Spanish language
She taught in Leland, IL, where she married Willard Hanson in 1950. They were divorced in 1967. They had two children, Mary Jo Hill (Patrick), of Carlock, IL and John Hanson (Kathryn) of Leland, IL. There were two grandchildren, Timothy Hill and Lena Hanson Zickus and one great granddaughter, Freyja Hill.
JoAnne was active in the Methodist Church most of her life, singing in the choir, playing piano and leading church groups. She attended Leland Methodist Church and Rockton United Methodist Church. She also worked for the State of Illinois in the employment office in Rockford until retiring in 1986.
JoAnne loved to travel, she read voraciously and had a beautiful garden. She had a wry sense of humor and kept a twinkle in her eye until the very end.
JoAnne was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters and her grandson. She leaves behind several beloved nieces and nephews.
According to JoAnne's wishes, she will be cremated and interred at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Rockford, IL. Memorials may be made to the , The Goldie Floberg Center, P O Box 346, 58 West Rockton Road Rockton, IL or the Carlock Public Library, P.O.Box 39, Carlock, IL 61725.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Loft in Eureka, IL, Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Care Center in Normal, IL and Transitions Hospice for all their kindness and consideration during the last few years.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019