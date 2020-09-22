Joanne T. Romine 1930—2020
Joanne T. Romine, 90, of Rockford, IL, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Joanne will be dearly missed as a loving mother and grandmother.
She was born in Villa Grove, IL on July 3, 1930 to Glen A. and Marguerite (Vaughn) Thompson. Married to Myron "Russ" E. Romine, Joanne was a graduate of the nursing program at Mercy Hospital in Champaign, IL. Twenty plus years of her nursing career were spent at Rockford Memorial Hospital, where she retired from the newborn nursing unit. She loved children and enjoyed the time spent at her work and with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joanne was a collector of Elvis memorabilia and also loved to see cardinals and sunflowers.
Joanne is survived by her daughters, Valorie (Michael) Hunter, Vicki Andrews, and Vanessa Romine; grandchildren, Ryan, Megan, Michelle, Richard, Russell Jr., Renee, Carrie, Michaela and Chadd; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Logan, Skye, Mercedes, Kendall, Beckett, Riverlyn, Caleb, Bobby Jr., Knox, Dylan, Brayden, Maya and Cyrus; and sister, Mary Louise Sievers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron on February 7, 1993 and son, Russell on January 13, 2008.
Special thank you to Melissa Sadler for the end of life care she provided to our mother.
A walk-through visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103. Those in attendance for any services are required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Interment will be on Saturday, September 26 at 1:00 p.m. in Tuscola Township Cemetery, 900 E. Southline Rd, Tuscola, IL 61953. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
