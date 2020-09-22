1/1
Joanne T. Romine
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne T. Romine 1930—2020
Joanne T. Romine, 90, of Rockford, IL, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Joanne will be dearly missed as a loving mother and grandmother.
She was born in Villa Grove, IL on July 3, 1930 to Glen A. and Marguerite (Vaughn) Thompson. Married to Myron "Russ" E. Romine, Joanne was a graduate of the nursing program at Mercy Hospital in Champaign, IL. Twenty plus years of her nursing career were spent at Rockford Memorial Hospital, where she retired from the newborn nursing unit. She loved children and enjoyed the time spent at her work and with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joanne was a collector of Elvis memorabilia and also loved to see cardinals and sunflowers.
Joanne is survived by her daughters, Valorie (Michael) Hunter, Vicki Andrews, and Vanessa Romine; grandchildren, Ryan, Megan, Michelle, Richard, Russell Jr., Renee, Carrie, Michaela and Chadd; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Logan, Skye, Mercedes, Kendall, Beckett, Riverlyn, Caleb, Bobby Jr., Knox, Dylan, Brayden, Maya and Cyrus; and sister, Mary Louise Sievers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron on February 7, 1993 and son, Russell on January 13, 2008.
Special thank you to Melissa Sadler for the end of life care she provided to our mother.
A walk-through visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103. Those in attendance for any services are required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Interment will be on Saturday, September 26 at 1:00 p.m. in Tuscola Township Cemetery, 900 E. Southline Rd, Tuscola, IL 61953. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Riverside Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Interment
01:00 PM
Tuscola Township Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Riverside Chapel
3910 N Rockton Ave
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 654-2484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Riverside Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved