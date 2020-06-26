Jody (Puricelli) Jungerberg 1956—2020
Jody (Puricelli) Jungerberg, 63, of Rockford, passed away unexpectedly in her home Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1956 in Rockford to Rudolph and Betty (Johnson) Puricelli. Jody was a life long resident of Rockford and a graduate of Guilford High School, Rockford University and NIU. Her career was spent in the financial service industry. Jody had a passion for animals and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters, Erin (Andrew) Jury and their children, Claire and Sawyer and Megan (Rick) Wiley and their children, Tripp and Teagan; brother, Jack (Lori) Puricelli and their children, Adam and Taylor; sister, Jill (Tom) Becker and their children, Jason and Lauren. Predeceased by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In honor of Jody's granddaughter, Claire, memorial contributions can be made to Children's Alopecia Project online at childrensalopeciaproject.org or CAP 906 Penn Ave. 1st Floor, Wyomissing, PA 19610. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.questcremationservices.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.