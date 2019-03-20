|
|
Joe Carter 1940—2019
Joe Willie Carter of Rockford departed this earthly life March 15, 2019. He was born September 20, 1940 in Yazoo City, Mississippi the son of
Sylvester and Debie Carter. Joe lived in Rockford since 1957 coming from Yazoo City. He married the former Martha Seaberry, she preceded him in death. Joe later married Mary Lou Holden April 16, 2002 in Las Vegas. Joe was employed as a tool and die maker by Elco Textron 38 years before retiring. He graduated from West High School later to receive a Associate degree.
Joe leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife Mary Lou Carter; son, Everett (Felisha) Carter; two daughters, Debbie Ann Johnson and Janice (Tim) Davis; step daughter, Dawn (Ward) Thierry; 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; sister Ruth Hudson; a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, four brothers and two sisters.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. doors will be open from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019