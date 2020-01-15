|
|
Joe William Hodge 1940—2020
Joe "Bill" William Hodge, 79, of Rockford, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, January 6, 2020. Born January 28, 1940 in Miami, FL. Son of Wylie and Gladys (Hooper) Hodge. United in marriage to Sharon Brosious on November 18, 1978 in the Church by the Side of the Road. Employed by Arnold Magnetics for 29 years having retired in 2002. He then found employment at Wal-mart for 10 years. Together with Sharon, Bill found enjoyment in history and traveling. Their honeymoon was visiting the Gettysburg National Battlefield. They traveled to many different history sites in England, Scotland, Wales, Mexico, Australia and all but 8 of the US states. Survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Sharon; step-son, Randall Brosious; niece, Katherine Hodge; sister-in-law, Gail Hodge. Predeceased by his parents, Wylie Hodge and Gladys Radean; grandparents, Earl and Maude Staub; brother, C. Keith Hodge; daughter, Gail Lynn Hodge. Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Visitation at 1 p.m. until time of service. Inurnment following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020