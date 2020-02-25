|
Joel Dewey Shelton 1956—2020
Joel Dewey Shelton, 63, of Rockford, died on Monday, February 17, 2020. Born on May 4, 1956, in Rockford, IL. He attended Auburn High School. Joel was an Operating Engineer Commercial Excavator and an IQ Program Recruit at Woodward Governor. He was in the Local Union 150. Survived by his daughter, Nichole S. Shelton of Texas; granddaughter, Ashlynn R. Jones; mother and step-father, JoAn Kranish & Fred "Hap" Kranish; and several brothers and sisters. Predeceased by his father, James Shelton.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave., Rockford. Burial at Willwood Burial Park.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020