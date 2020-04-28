Home

Joel M. Asprooth


1952 - 2020
Joel M. Asprooth Obituary
Joel M. Asprooth 1952—2020
Joel M. Asprooth, 67, died on April 22, 2020 in Indianapolis. Born in Rockford, IL, Asprooth held undergraduate and graduate degrees from Northern Illinois University at DeKalb. During the course of his career, he was assistant village manager of Glenview, IL; city manager of Evanston, IL; vice president for business and finance at Illinois Institute of Technology; and vice president for finance and administration at the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago. In his retirement he was a server for several years at Saffron Café, a Moroccan restaurant in downtown Indianapolis. Asprooth is survived by his partner, John B. Hayes, his son Kurt, his daughter Lauren, his former spouse Valerie L. Salmons, his sister Ellen and her spouse Mark Jackson, his brother Philip, and three nephews: Rev. Kelly Weisman Asprooth-Jackson and his spouse Sara Weisman, Corey Asprooth-Jackson and Casey Asprooth-Jackson. He was a loved father, partner, brother and friend. His intelligence, humor and thoughtfulness will be missed greatly. Memorials may be made to FACE Low Cost Animal Clinic in Indianapolis. https://secure.funeralwebhosting.net/lcv/notices/Joel-Asprooth
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020
