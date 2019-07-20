|
Joellen "Margaret" L. Lansing 1941—2019
Joellen "Margaret" Louise Lansing, 77, of Rockford, Illinois passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born October 9, 1941 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of Floyd J. Galchutt and Kathrine E. (Bowser) Galchutt. Margaret was an elementary school teacher who loved to read, write, and educate other people. She was loyal, funny, and compassionate to all that knew her. Her true passion was to her church. She worked at Holy Family for 27 years as the Director of Religious Education. She had a deep love for her family, her faith, the sacraments, and the people of the church. She will be forever in the hearts of all that knew and loved her. She is survived by her children, Sara (Robert II) Bracken, Sean (Beth Fehlauer) Lansing, Michael Lansing and Megan (Ryan) Pearse; grandchildren, Robert III and Elijah Bracken, William and Simon Lansing, Ashley Lansing, Madeleine, Clara, and Camille Pearse; brother, Steven Galchutt and her Holy Family 'Family.' Special thanks to Fairhaven 2nd floor Health care center for the love and care they showed our mother during her time there. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Elizabeth Hendrickson and daughter-in-law, Beth Klopp Lansing. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Visitation will restart at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 before Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Share online condolences to www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 20 to July 22, 2019